APIX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $727,958.00 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0905 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, APIX has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. APIX has a market cap of $11.14 million and approximately $727,958.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00042131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006879 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

