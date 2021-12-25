Apollo Currency Reaches Market Cap of $58.39 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $58.39 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.57 or 0.00228423 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00028955 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.13 or 0.00504251 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00074615 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

