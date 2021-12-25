Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. Truist raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $387,884.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 over the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Appian by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,521,000 after buying an additional 750,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Appian by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,926,000 after buying an additional 407,385 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 669,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,289,000 after buying an additional 365,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,737,000 after buying an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 111,476 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.78. Appian has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.53.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

