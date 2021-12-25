Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.28 on Wednesday. Apple has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

