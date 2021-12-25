Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

AQST opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

