Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABUS. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

ABUS opened at $4.16 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,099,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 904,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 752,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 6,310.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 625,543 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

