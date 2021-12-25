Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to post $20.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $17.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $82.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.47 billion to $84.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $82.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.80 billion to $84.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,818. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.