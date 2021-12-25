Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. Arcimoto posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

FUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of Arcimoto stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.69. 501,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,446. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Arcimoto by 389.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the third quarter worth $107,000. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

