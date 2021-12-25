ArdCoin Price Tops $0.0385 on Major Exchanges (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $10.71 million and $33,271.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00042257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007093 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

