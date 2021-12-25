Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after acquiring an additional 70,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Argo Group International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after buying an additional 137,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 12.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after buying an additional 82,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,944,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

NYSE ARGO opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.92. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.85 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

