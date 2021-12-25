Arion Reaches Market Capitalization of $38,339.01 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $38,339.01 and $15.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.21 or 0.07984871 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,428.08 or 1.00010120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00072798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00053222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,215,755 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

