Arionum Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $81,278.17 and $1.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Kcash (KCASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018405 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

