Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $150.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $123.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Arista Networks to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cleveland Research raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.56.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks stock opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $144.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.38.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $12,511,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $172,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 929,143 shares of company stock worth $222,905,467. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,636,000 after buying an additional 23,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Arista Networks by 138.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,730 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Arista Networks by 6.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,127 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.