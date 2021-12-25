ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,432.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 129.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 89,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 50,233 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 95.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,746,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $126.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.37. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $191.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.