ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) Stock Price Up 1.3%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 247,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 557,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 3,246.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

