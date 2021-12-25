Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aroundtown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aroundtown from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Aroundtown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aroundtown has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.70.

OTCMKTS AANNF opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

