Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2469 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 33.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

ARESF stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $9.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARESF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.48.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.