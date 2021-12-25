Aryacoin Price Reaches $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $23,000.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00012539 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000433 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000089 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

