Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

TSM stock opened at $120.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.28 and a 200-day moving average of $117.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

