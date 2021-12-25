Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $16.94 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,390,000 after buying an additional 1,363,537 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $83,980,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after buying an additional 1,081,191 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,382,000 after buying an additional 1,019,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after buying an additional 966,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Shares of DD stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

