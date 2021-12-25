Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $15,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 42,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 63.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 100.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 176,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after buying an additional 88,403 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 32.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 205.3% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.97.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $167.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.