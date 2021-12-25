Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $15,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.48.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $126.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.75. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

