Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,894 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $13,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,327,547,000 after purchasing an additional 228,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in State Street by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.67. State Street Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

