Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.95

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 2249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $991.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 532.84% and a return on equity of 10.96%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 49,985 shares of company stock worth $1,386,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

