AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,553,000 after acquiring an additional 759,134 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,580 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,958,000 after buying an additional 243,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after buying an additional 3,916,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $57.64 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.