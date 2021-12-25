Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to announce $60.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.26 million to $60.40 million. Aterian posted sales of $41.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $244.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.75 million to $244.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $271.88 million, with estimates ranging from $271.86 million to $271.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aterian.

ATER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of ATER opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.82. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In other news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $431,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $363,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the third quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the third quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

