Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) rose 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 362,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 162,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

ATHOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

