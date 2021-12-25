Atheios Hits Market Cap of $23,532.88 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 49.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Atheios has a market capitalization of $23,532.88 and $14.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 50,586,703 coins and its circulating supply is 46,076,777 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.