ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 17,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,041,141 shares.The stock last traded at $3.22 and had previously closed at $3.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATIP. CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.53.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.44.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.46 million. Analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATIP. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

