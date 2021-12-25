Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Acquired by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure accounts for about 0.9% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

AY opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 0.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.20 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -276.19%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

