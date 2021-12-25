Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $14,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,703 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 22.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,610,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

NYSE:ATO opened at $102.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.93.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

