Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $669.59 and last traded at $669.59. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $699.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $723.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $677.77.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

In other news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total value of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 87.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 888.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.