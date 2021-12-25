aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

LIFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIFE opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.49.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

