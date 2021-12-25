Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Trading 2.6% Higher

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares traded up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.99. 63,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,361,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Auddia in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auddia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Auddia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Auddia by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Auddia in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,490,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Auddia Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUUD)

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

