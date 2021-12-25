Audius Hits 1-Day Volume of $31.83 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003558 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $918.25 million and approximately $31.83 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded up 26% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,066,858,974 coins and its circulating supply is 509,912,301 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

