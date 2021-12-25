August J. Troendle Sells 38,960 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 38,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $8,590,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $223.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.74 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.83.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

