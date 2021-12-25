AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) vs. OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Financial Survey

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OneConnect Financial Technology and AutoWeb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 AutoWeb 0 1 1 0 2.50

OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus target price of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 447.19%. AutoWeb has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.43%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than AutoWeb.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and AutoWeb’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $480.04 million 2.02 -$196.14 million ($0.53) -4.70 AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.62 -$6.82 million ($0.30) -11.67

AutoWeb has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. AutoWeb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneConnect Financial Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and AutoWeb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -32.79% -27.22% -13.44% AutoWeb -5.61% -24.20% -9.81%

Risk & Volatility

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoWeb has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of AutoWeb shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of AutoWeb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AutoWeb beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

