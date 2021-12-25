Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce sales of $190.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $190.30 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $122.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $646.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $646.80 million to $647.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $765.00 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $805.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.08. The stock had a trading volume of 275,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.49. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $75,952.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.