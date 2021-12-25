AZZ (TSX:AZZ) Trading Up 9.1%

AZZ Inc (TSX:AZZ) shares were up 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 537,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.65.

About AZZ (TSX:AZZ)

AZZ Inc is a global provider of metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial markets. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry.

