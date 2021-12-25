B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 5,855 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOVE opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.31. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $406,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 383,054 shares of company stock worth $31,020,627. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

