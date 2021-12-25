B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $689,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,880 shares of company stock valued at $17,918,010. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CF opened at $72.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.12.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

