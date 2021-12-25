B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $826,000 Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

