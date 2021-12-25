B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $628,000 in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 131,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,333,000 after acquiring an additional 30,451 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $5,030,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHP opened at $89.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.28. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $96.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The company’s revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

