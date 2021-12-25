B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 10,500 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Baozun were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 318.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 322.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 31.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baozun alerts:

BZUN opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 467.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.14. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.81 million. Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Baozun Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.