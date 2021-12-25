B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 1,795 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in National Vision were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 105.5% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

National Vision stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

