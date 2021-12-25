Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 570.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 51,679 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

