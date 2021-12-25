Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,222,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,184,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $135.34 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $135.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.81.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Loop Capital began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.