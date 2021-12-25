Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,465 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $186,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,135 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,647 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after buying an additional 1,092,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $154.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,190.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.43. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $155.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

