Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $495.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $528.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total value of $899,841.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,782,584 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

