Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

CoStar Group stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.46, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.23. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

